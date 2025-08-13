Arizona weather forecast: Monsoon activity ramping up across the state

The Brief Monsoon chances are back in the forecast for the next few days. The high on Aug. 13 in Phoenix will be about 110 degrees. This weekend in the Valley, highs will be in the mid-100s.



One more day under an Extreme Heat Warning in the Valley before our pattern shifts – bringing cooler temperatures and a better chance for showers and storms.

Today:

The forecast high temperature in Phoenix is 110 degrees on Wednesday afternoon. It will be mostly sunny and humid throughout the day. The humidity, however, will help with storm chances beginning tonight, but especially by Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances pick up Wednesday afternoon around northern and eastern Arizona. Eventually, a few storms will fire off in southern Arizona, which may kick up dust. As a result, a Blowing Dust Advisory has been issued for southern and southeastern Arizona, including Pinal County. At times, blowing dust may create limited visibility or hazardous driving conditions.

Chances for showers increase to between 10-20% around the Valley by Wednesday evening. The best chances will be over spots along the outside/edge of the Valley.

Later This Week:

On Thursday, the forecast high slips to 108 as the chance for rain increases to 20% during the day and 40% by the evening in Phoenix. Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread in northern Arizona, especially at higher elevations.

Friday is similar to Thursday with a 30-40% chance of showers in the Valley and active storms around the state. Any storms will have the chance to produce gusty winds, small hail, briefly heavy rain and lightning.

This Weekend:

Rain chances drop off this weekend, but temperatures look great! The forecast high is 105 on Friday, 104 on Saturday, and 105 on Sunday in Phoenix.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department:

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

