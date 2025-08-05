Arizona weather forecast: Record highs expected in Phoenix this week

The Brief A heat wave is hitting the Valley, and an Extreme Heat Warning is in effect. On Aug. 5 in Phoenix, the high will be about 113 degrees. Record highs are expected on Wednesday and Thursday.



Temperatures continue to climb over the next several days.

The forecast high for Tuesday afternoon is 113 degrees, falling short of the record but blasting past the average of 106 for the date. Mostly sunny conditions are expected in Phoenix with some breezy conditions possible later in the afternoon.

While the Valley will likely remain dry, there is a low chance of an isolated shower or two outside the Valley down in Pinal County. Scattered showers and storms are forecast for this afternoon and evening for southern and eastern Arizona. Any storms could kick up some gusty winds or blowing dust in southern Arizona.

Record Heat Later This Week:

Heading into the next two days, records are likely to topple around the state. The forecast high is 116 on Wednesday and 117 on Thursday. The current records are 114 on Wednesday – it was set in 2023. Thursday's current record is 112, set in 2012.

Yet again, there will be low chances of scattered showers and storms in eastern, southern and high-elevation northern Arizona in the next couple of days.

Rain This Weekend?:

Heading into the weekend, Phoenix will have around a 10% chance of showers Friday, Saturday and Sunday late day/evening. Temperatures will remain hot with a forecast high of 113 Friday, and 110 Saturday and Sunday.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department:

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

