Arizona weather forecast: Arizona sees May showers

By
Published  May 4, 2025 3:02pm MST
We're in for some May showers on this Sunday!

We got some rain in the Valley on Sunday afternoon!

What we know:

"Showers and scattered thunderstorms will develop across the region today and continue through tonight. Gusty winds and heavy downpours will be possible with any thunderstorm. Total rain amounts projected to reach a quarter to one half inch, with localized higher amounts," the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix said.

By 1:30 p.m., rain started in downtown Phoenix.

The Valley isn't the only place in Arizona getting rain. So is the High Country!

"More showers and storms expected today, with high elevation snow possible overnight. Daily chances for precipitation forecast through Wednesday, with warmer and drier weather returning by the second half of the week," NWS in Flagstaff said.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.


 

 

