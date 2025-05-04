Arizona weather forecast: Arizona sees May showers

We got some rain in the Valley on Sunday afternoon!

What we know:

"Showers and scattered thunderstorms will develop across the region today and continue through tonight. Gusty winds and heavy downpours will be possible with any thunderstorm. Total rain amounts projected to reach a quarter to one half inch, with localized higher amounts," the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix said.

By 1:30 p.m., rain started in downtown Phoenix.

The Valley isn't the only place in Arizona getting rain. So is the High Country!

"More showers and storms expected today, with high elevation snow possible overnight. Daily chances for precipitation forecast through Wednesday, with warmer and drier weather returning by the second half of the week," NWS in Flagstaff said.

