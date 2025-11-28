Arizona weather forecast: Calm, sunny day in Phoenix before weekend storm system brings possible travel delays

The Brief Phoenix will see sunny, dry conditions today with a high near 76 degrees. A major storm system could disrupt national travel this weekend, bringing snow and rain across several regions. Arizona stays mostly dry, with only an isolated chance of showers late Sunday into Monday.



Phoenix will see a sunnier day Friday after thick high clouds moved across the Valley on Thanksgiving, creating a picturesque sunset but keeping skies filtered for most of the day.

As of early morning, conditions across Phoenix were dry and quiet. While the Valley stays clear, thicker cloud coverage remains over eastern Arizona, especially in the White Mountains, where temperatures stayed milder overnight thanks to the cloud cover.

North of Arizona, a large storm system continues stretching from the West Coast up through Montana and the Dakotas. That system is expected to strengthen over the next several days, potentially affecting nationwide travel as people head home after the holiday.

Lake-effect snow continues over the Great Lakes region, including parts of Pennsylvania, New York and Vermont.

Weekend travel:

Meteorologists say the developing storm could bring heavy snow to parts of the Midwest and rain stretching into Texas on Saturday. By Sunday, the system is expected to move into New England and the southern states, creating possible delays for both air and road travel during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

Friday:

Closer to home, Arizona stays dry. Forecast highs Friday include 76 degrees in Phoenix, 58 in Show Low and 56 in Flagstaff. Overnight lows drop into the 20s across the high country and the low 50s in the Phoenix area.

In Tempe, the Territorial Cup kicks off at 7 p.m. at Mountain America Stadium. Fans can expect temperatures around 67 degrees at kickoff and the low 60s by the end of the game.

Looking ahead:

Temperatures will hover near seasonal averages through Monday, with highs in the low to mid-70s. A very isolated chance of showers remains in the forecast Sunday night into Monday, mainly for northeastern Arizona. Meteorologists say moisture may struggle to reach the Valley.

Dry weather returns next week, with highs settling into the upper 60s.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.