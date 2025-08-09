Arizona weather forecast: Hot weekend could lead us into wet weather

The Brief Despite a heat warning lasting through Tuesday, temperatures in the Valley fell to 110 degrees on Saturday. The forecast shows a dry weekend, with the monsoon possibly arriving as early as Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are predicted to have the best chance of rain at 20%, which could bring daytime highs down to 106 degrees.



Despite our Extreme Heat Warnings extending through Tuesday, temperatures have dropped since earlier this week.

This Weekend:

Our daytime high on Saturday was 110 degrees, which is about five degrees above average. Overnight lows in the Valley are expected to drop to around 87 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Shower activity has been confined along southern and eastern Arizona and higher terrain, with a dry forecast expected for the rest of the weekend for the Valley.

After our Extreme Heat Warnings expire, temperatures will begin to drop to near normal readings.

Rain on the way?:

The monsoon is set to arrive as early as Wednesday for the Valley with Thursday and Friday being the best chances of rain.

Daytime highs under these changing conditions could be as low as 106 degrees.

Rain chances for Thursday and Friday are looking to be around 20%.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department:

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com