Arizona weather forecast: Warmer temps coming to Arizona

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Phoenix say we can expect a dry and mild day in the Phoenix area.

On their X page, forecasters say the Valley can expect a high ranging from the upper 70s to around 80°F for Saturday.

Saturday evening will be mostly mild. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s in the Metro by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be another nice day, statewide. Temperatures will be warmer than normal, even climbing a degree or so compared to Saturday. More rounds of clouds will move in on Sunday, leading to partly cloudy conditions.

The week ahead will be warmer than normal, with sunnier skies and lighter winds than last week. The only chance for rain will be in the mountains of east-central Arizona on Thursday. The big story for the week ahead will be the unseasonably warm temperatures, which may hit the 80s in the Metro on Monday and Tuesday, thanks to an area of high pressure over the western U.S.

Northern Arizona

Forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Flagstaff say people can expect cold and dry conditions for tonight.

In Flagstaff, overnight lows could reach 16°F, while the low could reach as low as 9°F in Window Rock.

As for Sunday, forecasters are calling for a high of 54°F in Flagstaff.

Southern Arizona

NWS forecasters in Tucson are calling for a high of 79°F in the Southern Arizona city. For Yuma, forecasters are calling for a high of 74°F on Sunday, and 77°F on Sunday.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Winter weather/snow safety tips

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper