Arizona weather forecast: Wet weather ahead, but triple digit heat expected to return

The Brief More rain is expected for May 5. Today's high will be around 71° for the Phoenix area. By Friday, mostly sunny skies and 102° is in the forecast.



The National Weather Service says unseasonably cool and wet weather will continue through early this week.

"Scattered showers expected throughout the day today, but more widespread rains expected to move into the region tonight. Temperatures through Tuesday will run 10 to 15 degrees below normal," tweeted NWS.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com