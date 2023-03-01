Expand / Collapse search
Watch: Los Angeles sees light snow as winter storm pushes through region

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 5:44PM
Winter Weather
FOX TV Stations

Light snow causes 'excitement' in Los Angeles area

Light snow and hail showers caused surprise and excitement among residents of Los Angeles County on Wednesday, March 1. (Credit: @SheyneF via Storyful)

LOS ANGELES - A rare snowfall come upon Los Angeles Wednesday as the area continues to battle cold temperatures as part of a winter storm. 

The National Weather Service said that the same weather system was also bringing dangerous winds to the region.

"The snow and small hail are getting all the excitement, but significant and damaging winds are either occurring now or will develop this evening," NWS Los Angeles wrote on Twitter. "Watch for downed trees and power lines" and "prepare for power outages," they said.

RELATED: Southern California storm: Region hit with heavy rain, mountain snow, gusty winds

One video showed snow falling over Magnolia Boulevard and Interstate 5 in Burbank, which is home to the Warner Bros. and Walt Disney movie studios.

Snow falls in Hollywood Hills

Rare snowfall dusted the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 1. (Credit: Eric J. Smith via Storyful)

Another video showed snow falling in the Hollywood Hills.

The storms have led to power outages and school closures in mountain communities. Homes in La Cañada Flintridge and Beverly Crest were damaged by mudflow and debris resulting in evacuations of some residents.

RELATED: Mudslide triggers closure of Malibu Canyon Road near PCH

The winter storm is the second of three pushing through Southern California this week, bringing more rain and snow to an already soaked region and prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather warning for Los Angeles County mountains.

According to the National Weather Service, snow levels will initially be between 3,000 and 4,500 feet, but the level could drop as low as 1,500 feet by Wednesday.

Storyful and FOX 11 Los Angeles contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 