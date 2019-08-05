PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A new round of monsoon weather brought blowing dust to parts of the Valley on Monday.

Earlier in the day, National Weather Service officials announced, via their verified Twitter page, that wind gusts up to 40 mph (ca. 64 km/h) will affect the Phoenix area after 4:00 p.m., with isolated thunderstorms also possible.

A Dust Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service until 6:15 p.m. for parts of Maricopa and Pinal Counties, including the cities of Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert, Florence, Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.

Despite the blowing dust, the Valley did not see any major impact from the storms.

