Watch: New Hampshire road buckles during flash flood

By Chris Williams
Published 
Weather
FOX TV Stations

Water forces road to buckle in Hillsboro, New Hampshire

A road in Hillsboro, New Hampshire, collapsed on Sunday, July 16, amid flash flood warnings, video shows.

HILLSBORO, N.H. - Flash flooding caused a road in Hillsboro, New Hampshire, to collapse, and the dramatic scene was caught on video. 

Local resident Isaac Bailey captured the footage Sunday, showing the moment rushing water overtook Hillsboro’s East Washington Road before it buckled and split. 

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation then closed all lanes of East Washington between Center Road and Robbins Road.

Warnings for heavy rainfall and "considerable flash flooding" were issued for areas in New York and New England, including New Hampshire, on Sunday.

According to WMUR, heavy rains also damaged other roads in the area. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 


 