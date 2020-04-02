ASU spring commencement ceremony moved online

article

Arizona State University will no longer hold an in-person commencement ceremony for the spring 2020 semester in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Michael Crow announced on Thursday.

"Arizona State University’s 2020 spring commencement will move to a virtual, online ceremony," wrote Crow. "The format may be different, but our enthusiasm for celebration has never been more inspired."

Students who still wish to participate in-person can do so in December 2020 or May 2021, according to the statement.

Few details have been released as to how the school plans to hold this virtual ceremony.

The school had already decided to extend online learning to the end of the semester in mid-March.

The two other public state universities, University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University, have decided to make their graduation ceremonies online as well.

See Michael Crow's full announcement here.

Advertisement

MORE: 15 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Arizona State University

Board representing 3 Arizona universities sued for pro-rated fees after students leave amid pandemic