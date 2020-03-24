15 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Arizona State University

Officials with the Arizona State University confirm that as of Monday, there are 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 amongst the university's student population.

ASU released the numbers via a news release Tuesday afternoon. Officials say due to privacy laws, they will not disclose the location of the individuals.

In January, it was reported that a member of the ASU community was the first person to contract the coronavirus. At the time, officials say the person was in Wuhan, China prior to the diagnosis. That person was released from isolation in late February, having tested negative for the virus multiple times.

Additional Resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

