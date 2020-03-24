Gov. Ducey issues order to delay evictions for renters impacted by coronavirus pandemic

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has issued an executive order on Wednesday that delays enforcement of eviction. orders for renters impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement released by the Governor's Office, the order applies to renters who are in quarantine due to COVID-19, or are facing economic hardship as a result of the pandemic. The executive order will remain in effect for 120 days.

“Nobody should be forced out of their home because of COVID-19,” said Gov. Ducey, in the statement.

In the statement, state officials note the actions align with recent actions by the Federal government, with the Department of Housing and Urban Development halting evictions for HUD-financed properties on March 18. On the same day, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were directed by the Federal Housing Finance Agency to suspend foreclosures and evictions for at least 60 days.

State officials also say the Arizona Department of Housing has a "Save Our Home AZ" program that offers assistance to Arizonans struggling to make mortgage payments.

Response to executive order

The Arizona Multihousing Association has issued a statement on Gov. Ducey's executive order.

Advertisement

"No one wants to see sick or vulnerable individuals or families evicted in the midst of dealing with a serious health crisis," said President and CEO Courtney Gilstrap LeVinus, who also offered a note of caution in the same statement.

"At the same time as many apartment residents are struggling with income loss, Arizona property owners also are tightening their belts in a huge way. These businesses are working hard to meet their monthly obligations: make payroll, pay bank loans and mortgages, and pay their utilities, insurance costs and tax obligations," said LeVinus, in the statement.

The statement goes on to say that the organization will continue to work with Gov. Ducey, as well as other state and federal leaders, to find a comprehensive solution that will balance relief for renters with relief for property owners.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional Resources

Save Our Home AZ

https://housing.az.gov/save-our-home

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

Related Stories

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19

Does wearing a face mask protect you from coronavirus and other infectious diseases?

Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms