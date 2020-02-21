Maricopa County officials: Man diagnosed with COVID-19 coronavirus released from isolation

article

Health officials in Maricopa County say a man with ties to Arizona State University who was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus has been released from isolation.

In January, officials announced that a male member of the ASU community who does not live in university housing was diagnosed with COVID-19. The man had recently returned from Wuhan, People's Republic of China when he was diagnosed.

According to a medical professional who wanted to remain anonymous, the man travelled to the People's Republic of China from December 14, 2019 to January 11, 2020, and visited the Huanan Seafood Market while in Wuhan.

According to FOX News, 41 of the first COVID-19 cases originated from the market.

Health officials say the man was confirmed to have COVID-19 on January 26, 2020.

On Friday, officials say the man has met the criteria to be released from isolation, and there have been multiple negative test results from the CDC. Officials also encourage the man's friends, family, and community to support him as he transitions back to normal life.

