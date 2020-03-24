'Arizona Together': Gov. Ducey launches website to bring resources to those affected by COVID-19

article

Governor Doug Ducey announced Tuesday the launch of a new website aimed at bringing together resources for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The website, arizonatogether.org, lists resources for individuals and businesses, such as financial assistance, childcare, meals for children, and virtual learning for students.

The website also offers volunteer opportunities in the Valley to help those affected by COVID-19.

Ducey also announced the creation of the AZ Coronavirus Relief fund, which will provide financial support to multiple organizations that are helping those in need that are directly impacted by COVID-19.

The Arizona Cardinals have donated $1 million to the fund.