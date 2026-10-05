2026 Election: Arizona Lt. Governor candidates set for debate

The Brief Arizona voters will elect a governor and lieutenant governor together as a joint ticket for the first time in state history on November 3. Following Proposition 131’s passing in 2022, Arizona created the lieutenant governor position, joining 45 other states with a similar executive succession role. Lisa Castillo (Green), Angela Harrolle Mohan (Independent), and Sine Kerr (Republican) and will participate in a candidate debate on October 5 at 6 p.m. MST.



For the first time in state history, Arizona voters will elect the governor and lieutenant governor together as a joint ticket on November 3.

Currently, Arizona does not have a Lieutenant Governor. In the event a governor cannot carry out their duties, the Secretary of State steps in. If the serving Secretary of State is appointed to the office, the state's elected Attorney General shall be the next person to succeed as governor, followed by the elected Treasurer and the elected Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Candidates vying for Lieutenant Governor will participate in October 5’s debate at 6 p.m. MST hosted by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission.

What is the Lieutenant Governor position?

Arizona is joining 45 other states by introducing the position of lieutenant governor following a bill passed by voters in 2022.

The newly created role will act similarly to a vice president, serving as the next in line to take over as the head of the state if the governor dies, resigns, is removed from office, or is permanently unable to carry out his/her duties as governor.

The backstory:

"We had had every form of trigger of the line of succession. From impeachment, to someone passing away, to being indicted, to resigning to become another, like the Department of Homeland Security chief like Jan Napolitano," stated Arizona State Senator J.D. Mesnard in June.

According to the National Governors Association website, Raul Castro was elected as governor in 1974, but he resigned in 1977 to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Argentina. The man who succeeded Castro, Wesley Bolin, died in office in 1978, and was succeeded by Bruce Babbitt.

After Babbitt, Evan Mecham became governor, but he was impeached and removed from office in 1988. He was succeeded by Rose Mofford, who left office at the end of what was originally Mecham's term. Fife Symington became governor following Mofford, but he resigned as governor in 1997. Symington was succeeded by Jane Hull. Janet Napolitano became governor after Hull, but she resigned in the middle of her second term in 2009 to become Homeland Security Secretary.

Lisa Castillo, Angela Harrolle Mohan, and Sine Kerr

Who are the candidates?

Lisa Castillo

Lisa Castillo is a Green Party candidate, running on the ticket with Risa Lombardo. Born in California, she’s called Arizona home since 2010. Castillo is a small-business owner who believes the government should serve with compassion, honesty, and common sense.

In August, Lombardo stated on Facebook.com , "Pleased to announce my running mate, Lisa Castillo! There’s a lot of work ahead of us, but I’m excited to team up and get to work for Arizona."

It should be noted that on the Arizona Green Party's website, Lombardo's gubernatorial candidacy is listed as "actively opposed."

Castillo’s statement: "I am running for Lieutenant Governor alongside Risa Lombardo because Arizona families deserve leadership grounded in compassion, honesty, and common sense. Too many people struggle to afford housing, healthcare, education, food, and other necessities while feeling that government no longer listens to them. I will advocate for practical, humane solutions to homelessness that provide immediate assistance while addressing the causes of housing instability. I will support stronger mental-health services, including accessible treatment, crisis intervention, community programs, and stable housing. These investments can save lives, strengthen families, and make our communities safer. As a small-business owner, wife, mother, and Arizona resident since 2010, I understand the pressures families face and the importance of responsible decisions. I support the Green Party values of environmental responsibility, social justice, grassroots democracy, peace, and respect for diversity. Public service begins with listening. I will work with Arizonans from every background, treat people with dignity, and seek solutions that improve everyday life. I will put people, community well-being, and Arizona’s long-term future ahead of political games. Together, we can build an Arizona where opportunity is shared, communities are healthy, government is accountable, and every person has a fair chance to create a secure and hopeful future."

According to the Clean Elections website, they did not receive a response from Castillo as to whether she is or is not participating in the Oct. 5 debate.

Angela Harrolle Mohan

Angela Harrolle Mohan is an Independent candidate, running on the ticket with Teri Ann Hourihan of the No Labels Party. She is a former federal Special Agent, nonprofit executive, and small business owner.

Hourihan announced Harrolle Mohan as her running mate in August on X.com : "I am honored to announce Angela Harrolle Mohan as my running mate for Lieutenant Governor, making history as the first-ever Lieutenant Governor nominee for the No Labels Party in Arizona. Angela is a registered Independent who has a history of voting on both Democratic and Republican ballots—reflecting the belief that solutions matter more than political labels. An Arizona leader and Arizona State University graduate, Angela brings more than two decades of executive leadership and public service experience. As a former federal Special Agent, nonprofit executive, and small business owner, she successfully championed bipartisan legislation that became law to strengthen benefits for Arizona’s first responders and their families. She has also served as an Honorary Commander at Luke Air Force Base, demonstrating her commitment to Arizona’s military community. Together, we are building a leadership team focused on integrity, collaboration, accountability, and putting the people of Arizona first. This campaign is about uniting our state, finding common ground, and delivering practical solutions that improve the lives of every Arizonan. The future of Arizona is brighter when we lead together."

It should be noted that according to the No Labels Party of Arizona, no endorsements were made for the governor/lieutenant governor race.

Harrolle Mohan’s statement: "Political: Angela is not a career politician but a citizen inspired to serve after witnessing the challenges facing everyday Arizonans. She believes government works best when leaders focus on practical solutions rather than partisan politics. She successfully championed bipartisan legislation signed into law.. A registered Independent, Angela has previously been registered as both a Democrat and Republican to participate in their primary elections, reflecting her belief that leadership should be driven by people, solutions, and results—not party labels. She believes protecting public safety is a commitment owed to every Arizonan. Personal: Angela is happily remarried and enjoys spending time with her family, including her six children and newest grandchild. Through years of international travel and government missions, she worked with diverse communities, including Spanish-speaking populations, strengthening her ability to connect across cultures. In 2008, her late husband was killed during a mountain rescue in Sedona while saving the lives of two others. His sacrifice continues to inspire her lifelong commitment to public service."

Harrolle Mohan is participating in the Oct. 5 debate.

Sine Kerr

Sine Kerr speaks at a campaign event with Andy Biggs on July 31, 2026. (File)

Sine Kerr is a Republican, running on the ticket with gubernatorial candidate Andy Biggs. She’s a former Arizona State Senator, serving Legislative Districts 13 and 25 from 2018-2025. Kerr is also a former Arizona Senate Majority Whip. In 2025, Kerr was appointed to serve in the Trump administration as Arizona's executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency.

Kerr moved to Buckeye when she was 3 years old and graduated from Buckeye Union High School. Kerr and her husband built their family-owned dairy farm for over 40 years. They now operate a small cow-calf operation and grow forage crops.

"I am thrilled to have Sine Kerr as my running mate and Arizona’s first nominee to be Lieutenant Governor," Biggs stated in July. "Sine knows Arizona’s agriculture community as well as anyone and has the respect of farmers, ranchers, and policy makers from around the state. She’s worked across the aisle to get things done at the Legislature, from spearheading the successful passage of the 2022 ‘water protection’ bill to her sponsorship of ‘Kayleigh’s Law’, a landmark piece of legislation that protects victims of sex crimes from being harassed or contacted by their abuser. Sine, her wonderful husband Bill, and her four children and twelve grandchildren are the embodiment of Arizona values and they have lived the American Dream in the West Valley. She will be a great running mate and a fantastic Lieutenant Governor for every Arizonan."

Political consultant Stan Barnes says a lieutenant governor pick is not likely to sway many voters, but the wrong choice could hurt a campaign. He says Kerr's background as a dairy farmer, along with her work on water policy in the legislature, could give Biggs an edge with more rural voters.

Kerr’s statement: "Arizona is a great state, one where my husband Bill and I raised our family and built a business. But under Katie Hobbs, the Arizona we know has come under attack. She’s raised costs, made life more difficult; and threatened the livelihood of rural Arizonans. As the Lt. Governor for Andy Biggs, I’ll make sure every Arizonan has a voice no matter where they live and how they make a living. The Biggs/Kerr ticket will put more money in your pocket, keep our state safe, and Restore the American Dream in Arizona."

Kerr is participating in the debate.

John Giles (Hobbs)

John Giles during an appearance on FOX 10 AZAM on Aug. 13, 2026 (File)

John Giles is an Independent, running on the ticket with Arizona’s current governor, Katie Hobbs, who is a Democrat.

Born and raised in Arizona, Giles is a lifelong Republican turned independent. He served as Mesa's mayor from 2014 to 2025 and has been a vocal Trump critic, endorsing Democrats including Kamala Harris before registering as an independent.

"Arizona deserves leaders who put our state ahead of partisan politics. That’s why I’m proud to have former Mesa Mayor @johngiles4AZ by my side as my pick for Lieutenant Governor. Together, we’ll put Arizona first, deliver real results, and keep moving our state forward," stated Governor Katie Hobbs on X.com in August.

Analysts say the move is a direct play for Arizona voters who do not belong to either major party.

"In the general election, in this upcoming cycle, 28% - 30% of the electorate will be unaffiliated, so they’re not either Republican or Democrat," High Ground Inc. CEO Chuck Coughlin said in August. "It’ll be just like him - frustrated with the current environment - and he is very capable of communicating to those people and giving her a broader base of support."

Analysts noted that the pick reinforces the bipartisan image Hobbs has attempted to build throughout her term.

Giles statement: "John Giles, a former Republican and now Independent, is running alongside Katie Hobbs to continue delivering real results by setting partisan politics aside and putting Arizona first. They believe our challenges are not Democrat or Republican issues – they’re Arizona issues that deserve Arizona solutions. Together, they will fight to bring down costs that keep rising because of Washington’s reckless policies. As governor, Katie has cut taxes each year for middle-class families, small businesses, and veterans. She repealed the tax on rent and cut red tape to make housing more affordable. While Washington politicians have raised healthcare costs and slashed coverage, Katie eliminated medical debt for nearly 700,000 Arizonans and lowered prescription drug costs by up to 80%. She stood up to her own party and the federal government to secure Arizona’s water and canceled leases allowing a Saudi-owned corporation to pump Arizona’s groundwater unchecked. She’s worked with law enforcement to seize over 18 million fentanyl pills, fight human trafficking, and combat cartels throughout Arizona. John and Katie share the same approach to leadership: put Arizona first, find common ground, and deliver results. Together, they’ll lower costs, protect our freedoms, keep communities safe, and create opportunity for every Arizonan."

Giles is not participating in the Oct. 5 debate.

Who is organizing the debate?

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission is the official debate sponsor.

When is the general election?

Per the Arizona Secretary of State's Office website , the general election will take place on Nov. 3, 2026, and the deadline to register to vote in that election is Oct. 5.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Citizens Clean Elections Commission, J.D. Mesnard, Arizona State Senator; the National Governors Association website; Angela Harrolle Mohan, Independent candidate for lieutenant governor; Teri Ann Hourihan, No Labels Party gubernatorial candidate; Sine Kerr, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor; Andy Biggs, Republican gubernatorial candidate; Stan Barnes, political consultant; Lisa Castillo, Green Party candidate for lieutenant governor; Risa Lombardo, Green Party gubernatorial candidate; John Giles, Independent candidate for lieutenant governor; Katie Hobbs, Arizona Governor; and Chuck Coughlin, CEO of High Ground Inc., Arizona Secretary of State’s office, and previous FOX 10 reporting.



