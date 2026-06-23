2026 Election: Congressional District 1 Democratic Arizona Primary debate

The Brief Democrats Marlene Galán-Woods, Rick McCartney, Amish Shah and Jonathan Treble will take part in a Congressional District 1 debate on June 23. The debate is sponsored by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. The Republican CD 1 candidates will debate on Wednesday night.



Four Democrats will take to the stage on Tuesday night for a Congressional District 1 debate ahead of next month's Arizona Primary Election.

Who organized the debate?

Per their website, the Citizens Clean Elections Commission is the official debate sponsor.

Who's taking part in this debate?

Marlene Galán-Woods

Galán-Woods, the widow of former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, launched her campaign in March.

In a statement, Galán-Woods said "she is running for Congress to stand up against extremists like David Schweikert who are enabling Republicans’ extreme agenda in Washington, reform our government, and make it easier for hard-working Arizonans to not just get by, but get ahead."

Marlene Galán-Woods

Rick McCartney

McCartney is a small business owner and the founder of "In Business Magazine," according to his "Rick McCartney for Congress" website: "As chair of the Maricopa County Workforce Development Board, he expanded access to job training programs that helped thousands of Arizonans gain the skills and stability they need to succeed. Rick knows what Arizona workers and families are up against—and what it takes to build a stronger middle class. He believes in a level playing field, where everyone has a fair shot to thrive."

Amish Shah

Shah, an ER doctor who previously ran in CD 1, lost to Republican David Schweikert in 2024.

In a statement posted to his "Amish for Arizona" website, Shah says he "has a track record of being an independent voice working across party lines to put Arizona families first while standing up to extremist attacks on abortion and voting rights. In Congress, he’ll work to lower costs for hardworking Arizonans, protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, fight for abortion rights, and keep families safe."

Dr. Amish Shah

Jonathan Treble

Treble, according to "Jonathan Treble for Congress' website," is a small business owner who is running "because the ladder of opportunity is being pulled up and working families are being left behind."

"Jonathan sees firsthand how families in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District are being failed by the Republican-controlled Congress. He knows the stakes because he lived them. He was lucky to survive. But in America, survival shouldn’t depend on luck. He’s running to rebuild a system where opportunity is real, healthcare is guaranteed, and hard work earns dignity. He is the fighter we need to take on Donald Trump and give us real representation in Congress."

When are the primaries?

Big picture view:

Primary elections will happen statewide on July 21, according to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office. Voting registration has ended, and early voting starts on June 24.

The other side:

Republicans John Trobough, Joseph Chaplik and former NFL player Jay Feely are scheduled to debate on Wednesday night.