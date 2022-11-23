Arizona attorney general race: Hamadeh files legal complaint over alleged election errors

The race for Arizona Attorney General is headed to an automatic recount and as of late Tuesday night, it will also be looked at in an Arizona courtroom.

Republican Abe Hamadeh filed a lawsuit Nov. 22 against his opponent, Democrat Kris Mayes, every county recorder in our state, and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is now governor-elect.

All the votes have been counted and currently, Mayes holds a slight lead over Hamadeh by just 510 votes.

The race has not yet been officially called, but Mayes made a statement:

"We knew it was going to be close. Obviously it was a nail-biter right up until the end. But I'm really thankful to all the people of Arizona for getting out there, for voting and for knowing every single vote counts."

Hamadeh has not made any public comments since filing the lawsuit, but he did post a tweet, saying "Arizona -- I'm not done fighting for you; I'm just getting started."

He filed the 25-page complaint, alleging "errors and inaccuracies" at some polling sites.

The lawsuit claims at least 146 people weren't properly checked out at their original polling site, and went to a different location and voted with a provisional ballot, which won't be counted.

Another claim says at lest 273 people didn't check out and had their early ballots voided.

So what's next? The recount in this race won't begin until after the election is certified on Dec. 5, but should finish sometime before Christmas.

