Maricopa County Chairman moved to 'undisclosed location' for safety after midterm elections

Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates has confirmed that he moved to an undisclosed location for his safety after security concerns connected to the 2022 midterm elections.

Deputies from the sheriff's office are also providing a security detail, officials said.

Gates, a Republican and one of the leaders of the Maricopa County Elections Department, has been a fierce defender of the county's election system and an outspoken critic of false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

In a similar vein, Gates has continued to defend the county against continued claims of fraud during the midterms. Some have focused on an issue with printers on Election Day that led to numerous tabulation machines being unable to read some ballots.

His stance has caused a slew of backlash online and in person. Some people were seen launching verbal attacks on Gates during a meeting with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors earlier this week.

Other county officials have reported receiving calls they considered threatening from campaign volunteers.

There has been no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines in 2020 or during this year’s midterm elections.

More election news





