Election-related complaints fly during Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting

While Democrat Katie Hobbs is projected to win the race to be Arizona's next governor, a Twitter account associated with the campaign of the Republican Party candidate, Kari Lake, urged supporters to attend the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting on the morning of Nov. 16.

While the crowd didn't fill the room, a few dozen did speak. At times, the atmosphere at the meeting got heated.

"You look into your own soul, and you look back at yourself in the mirror, and realize you are the cancer that is tearing this nation apart," said Matt Baker.

"May the consequences of your actions be on your heads. I warn you and I caution you," said Michael Schaeffer.

"You need to resign," Lizette Lindt. "You need to resign today, and I pray that God is going to convict your heart."

Those who launched verbal attacks on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates mostly focused on printing issues that required several thousand voters to place ballots securely in the so-called 'third box,' which temporarily led to longer lines at some locations.

There were several in attendance who defended the board and the election. They note that a judge has ruled there was no need to extend voting hours on Election Day, while also pointing out that any registered voter can vote early by mail.

"It doesn't make it easier for people to cheat, as many has claimed," said Ann Wallack.

"When history looks back on this moment, you will all be recognized for your courageous public service and free and fair elections," said Andy Conassick.

Before public comment, an online stream of the meeting failed, but officials promised to post the meeting after it concludes.