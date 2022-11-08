Election 2022: 20% of Maricopa County polling locations reporting voting issues, officials say

Maricopa County officials say that around 20% of their polling sites are experiencing issues with tabulation machines across the Valley, just hours into Election Day.

While the specific addresses and number of locations having issues have not been confirmed, the Maricopa County Recorder's Officer says technicians have been called to fix the precinct tabulator machines that aren't working.

"We've had a few tabulator issues at a couple locations where the tabulator isn't immediately taking the ballot," Richer said after being asked about two locations with reported issues - Burton Barr Library and Christ Lutheran Church. "Instead it can either be Central count tabulated here, or if that issue can be addressed there, then it can be fed into the tabulator - or voters can go to any of the other 221 voting locations."

It is still unknown why so many of the machines are not working, but technicians are still trying to figure out what's going on.

Voters can leave the ballot in a locked box and it will be counted at the end of the day, or they can "spoil" their ballot and go to a different, working polling location instead.

Authorities say these problems shouldn't affect wait times, and that not every machine is experiencing problems at polling sites.

File an election complaint here: https://www.azag.gov/complaints/election

Submit voting incidents here: https://azsos.gov/webform/voting-incident

Find a location: https://locations.maricopa.vote/



