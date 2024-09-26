Debate set to take place over Arizona primary election ballot measures | 2024 Election

The Brief A debate over two separate ballot measures on the topic of partisan primaries will take place on Sept. 26. Voters will get to decide on the fate of Proposition 133 and Proposition 140 on Election Day.



A debate over two separate ballot measures that deal with the issue of partisan primaries in Arizona is set to take place Thursday afternoon.

The event, according to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, is set to take place at 6:00 p.m., and comes after a debate over a ballot measure that aims to end judicial retention elections for judges in Arizona.

There are two ballot measures related to primaries and general elections on the ballot in November: Proposition 133 and Proposition 140.

What is Proposition 133?

According to the Arizona 2024 General Election Publicity Pamphlet, Proposition 133 will enact a direct primary election law for all congressional seats, as well as all elective state, county, and city offices.

If passed by voters, the pamphlet states that Prop 133 would:

Require that the primary elections for any partisan office "allow each political party that has qualified for representation on the ballot to nominate the same number of candidates for the office as the number of positions to be filled for that office in the next general election."

Require that "each eligible candidate who is nominated by a political party that has qualified for representation on the ballot in a direct primary election be placed on the official ballot in the next general election."

Supersede "any city charter, law, ordinance, rule, resolution or policy that is inconsistent with or contrary to the state direct primary election law."

As mentioned earlier, Proposition 133 is one of two electoral system-related measures on the ballot in November, with the other being Proposition 140.

What is Proposition 140?

Per the pamphlet, Proposition 140 aims to create a single primary for all candidates in a primary, regardless of their political affiliation. A range of candidates will then go to the general election, which is prescribed under the measure:

One-seat races: two to five candidates

Two-seat races: four to seven candidates

Three-seat races: six to eight candidates

The measure states the state legislature has to enact a law that takes effect on or before Nov. 1, 2025 that will determine how many candidates will actually advance to the general election; failing that, the Secretary of State will determine the actual number of candidates who will advance.

For the general election, the measure will allow for voter rankings to be used to determine who is elected, in races where there are three or more candidates. For races with only two candidates, the person who gets the majority of the votes will be elected.