Prop 137: Debate to take place over AZ measure that aims to end judicial retention elections | 2024 Election

A debate over a ballot measure that aims to end judicial retention elections in Arizona is scheduled to take place Thursday afternoon.

The event, per the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, is set to take place at 4:00 p.m., with Andy Gordon and Kory Langhofer listed as the participants in a debate over Proposition 137.

What is Proposition 137?

Per the Arizona 2024 General Election Publicity Pamphlet, Proposition 137 aims to change the current judicial selection system to one where state judges and justices are appointed through a merit selection process, without retention election after a four-year or a six-year term.

If passed by voters, the measure will also nullify the judicial retention election that takes place in November.