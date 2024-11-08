GOP's Jerry Sheridan elected as Maricopa County Sheriff: AP projection

The Brief Jerry Sheridan is projected to win the race for Maricopa County Sheriff Sheridan's victory marks the first time a GOP candidate has won the office since Joe Arpaio.



The Associated Press is projecting a win for GOP candidate Jerry Sheridan in the race to be the next Maricopa County Sheriff.

Sheridan's projected victory marks the first time a Republican Party candidate has won this race in years. The last GOP officeholder, Joe Arpaio, was defeated by Democrat Paul Penzone in 2016.

Regardless of the winner, however, it was certain that there would be a new sheriff in Maricopa County, as incumbent Russ Skinner was defeated by Tyler Kamp in the primary election. Skinner took over as sheriff when Penzone resigned from the post.

This is the second time Sheridan mounted a run for MCSO's top job: he was also the GOP's candidate in the 2020 race. Sheridan began as 18-year-old volunteer, and he held many other positions within MCSO.