Proposition 314 Debate: Arizona's 'Secure the Border Act'

The Brief If approved by voters, Proposition 314 would make it a crime for noncitizens to enter Arizona at any location other than a port of entry. The ballot measure also criminalizes the act of knowingly selling fentanyl that leads to death. Arizona Sen. John Kavanagh will argue in favor of the measure while Rep. Analise Ortiz will argue against it.



A debate is being held on Thursday night on a controversial illegal immigration and border security measure that will be on the November ballot.

Proposition 314, also known as the "Secure the Border Act," asks Arizona voters whether to allow state and local police to arrest people who cross the border illegally outside ports of entry.

In addition, people using false documentation to apply for public benefits or employment could be charged with a class six felony as a result of the measure.

The ballot measure also criminalizes the act of knowingly selling fentanyl that leads to the death of another person. Such an act is considered by the measure as a class two felony, which is punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Opponents of the measure are calling it racist, and some advocates of migrants say they are getting déjà vu. "This is now SB1070 on steroids," said Alejanda Gomez, Executive Director of Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA), a Latino advocacy group.

Proponents say Proposition 314, if passed, empowers local law enforcement to arrest migrants crossing illegally. "This strictly has to do with border security. It’s a border bill. That’s why it’s called the Border Security Act. It only has to do with people crossing the border illegally. It does not have to do with people who are already in the state," said Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, who is a Republican.

In the Sept. 19 debate, Sen. John Kavanagh will argue in favor of the measure while Rep. Analise Ortiz will argue against it.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. FOX 10 is streaming the debate live on the FOX Local App and on our YouTube channel.