The role of influencers, content creators at this year's DNC

Influencers and content creators are taking part in the DNC in Chicago this year, posting images and videos on social media to reach out to a younger audience.

There's so much information in the palm of our hands, and a lot of the younger voters are on social media apps like TikTok and Instagram.

Campaigns are honing in on that as the DNC has a content creator platform. One of those 200 content creators is Arizona Abortion Access activist Deja Foxx.

"I'm Deja Foxx, and I'm so excited to be here today from Arizona," she said on the stage at the United Center on Aug. 19.

200 content creators were credentialed for the convention.

A digital social media presence is historically newer to political campaign strategies, and Foxx says it's about meeting generations where they're at.

"People across the board are getting their news on platforms like TikTok and young people in particular are developing political opinions on these social media platforms that will follow them for the rest of their lives," she said.

A recent Pew Research Center study shows more than half of 18–29-year-olds are on TikTok. They're a key age group in this election.

ASU students were asked where they get their political information from as first-time voters come November.

"I've definitely noticed a difference in how much politics are being posted and streamed and just influenced on social media."

"I feel like since I'm always on social media, I don't really watch the news. So that's the only news information that I always get."

"Online is where a lot of the younger people get all of their stuff."

Foxx says, "People my age are making big decisions about our lives, and we deserve a president who has our backs."

The Arizona native and former Harris campaign social media strategist hopes to inspire young females to have a voice.

"Rights are on the line this election, from the top all the way to the bottom of the ballot, especially in places like Arizona. So whether I'm on a big stage like I was tonight, or a small screen like I am when I create my content, I'm speaking to her and to her power," Foxx said of her influence on young women.

Some first-time voters are expanding their engagement beyond social media.

"Get your news from more than one source and definitely not just social media, because it's not always right, because it's literally like a world of influencers. People are just trying to influence you to believe one thing or the other. It's not like they're really trying to inform you, like completely. Everything is biased, especially on social media," an ASU student said.

Foxx says she isn't being paid by the campaign to create content at the DNC.