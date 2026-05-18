1 dead, 2 hurt in Glendale chain-reaction crash involving box truck

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The Brief A man died Monday afternoon after a multi-vehicle, chain-reaction crash near 67th Avenue and Utopia Road in Glendale. A spokesperson for the city of Glendale said the crash was triggered when an elderly driver made an unsafe lane change, causing a box truck to lose control, cross into oncoming traffic, and strike two other vehicles.



A man was killed in a chain-reaction crash in Glendale Monday afternoon involving several cars, including a box truck.

What we know:

The May 18 crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Utopia Road in the southbound lanes. It all started when a city of Glendale spokesperson said an elderly woman "performed an unsafe lane change."

"This caused a side swipe impact on a second vehicle which in turn caused a secondary side swipe impact with a larger box truck. The box truck lost control and crossed through the intersection into opposite lanes of travel where it collided with two other vehicles," the city said in a news release.

One of the drivers who was hit by the box truck died at the scene. He was only identified as a man and was the only person inside his truck.

"Drivers of two other involved vehicles were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries," the city said.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this incident.

Map of the area where the crash happened