1 dead, 2 hurt in Glendale chain-reaction crash involving box truck
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man was killed in a chain-reaction crash in Glendale Monday afternoon involving several cars, including a box truck.
What we know:
The May 18 crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Utopia Road in the southbound lanes. It all started when a city of Glendale spokesperson said an elderly woman "performed an unsafe lane change."
"This caused a side swipe impact on a second vehicle which in turn caused a secondary side swipe impact with a larger box truck. The box truck lost control and crossed through the intersection into opposite lanes of travel where it collided with two other vehicles," the city said in a news release.
One of the drivers who was hit by the box truck died at the scene. He was only identified as a man and was the only person inside his truck.
"Drivers of two other involved vehicles were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries," the city said.
What we don't know:
No names have been released in this incident.
Map of the area where the crash happened