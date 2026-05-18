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AI camera controversy in schools; residents fight proposed APS rate hike | Nightly Roundup

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Published  May 18, 2026 6:00pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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From privacy concerns over installed school cameras with artificial intelligence capabilities, to the fight over a proposed 14% APS rate hike, here are your top stories for Monday, May 18, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Backlash over school cameras with AI capabilities 

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AI cameras spark privacy concerns at high school in Goodyear
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AI cameras spark privacy concerns at high school in Goodyear

All campuses in the Buckeye Union High School District now have surveillance cameras equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities.

2. Proposed APS rate increase draws protests

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APS rate hike: Customers protest 14% electricity cost increase proposal
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APS rate hike: Customers protest 14% electricity cost increase proposal

Arizonans packed an overflow room on day one of the Arizona Corporation Commission hearings to fight an APS rate hike that would increase residential electricity bills by 14%.

3. Pedestrian hit by several cars on Arizona highway

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DPS identifies woman struck by several vehicles on Loop 303
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DPS identifies woman struck by several vehicles on Loop 303

The Arizona Department of Public Safety identified 52-year-old Valerie Theresa Chesnut of Goodyear as the woman struck by three separate vehicles early Saturday on southbound Loop 303 near Northern Avenue.

4. New AI tool targets behavioral health fraud

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Arizona Medicaid fraud: State deploys new AI tool to fight sober-living scheme
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Arizona Medicaid fraud: State deploys new AI tool to fight sober-living scheme

Arizona state officials have launched a new artificial intelligence tool called Alivia 360 to target behavioral health fraud that has cost taxpayers billions of dollars since 2020.

5. Fired Phoenix police sergeant case in federal court

Judge hears case of fired Phoenix police sergeant

Judge hears case of fired Phoenix police sergeant

A federal judge heard arguments Monday over the termination of former Phoenix Police Sgt. Dusten Mullen, who was fired following accusations that he incited students to assault him during an anti-ICE protest.

A look at your weather

Cooler temps felt in Phoenix

Cooler temps felt in Phoenix

FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on our much cooler Monday compared to a week ago.

Get your full forecast.

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