AI camera controversy in schools; residents fight proposed APS rate hike | Nightly Roundup

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From privacy concerns over installed school cameras with artificial intelligence capabilities, to the fight over a proposed 14% APS rate hike, here are your top stories for Monday, May 18, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Backlash over school cameras with AI capabilities

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2. Proposed APS rate increase draws protests

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3. Pedestrian hit by several cars on Arizona highway

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4. New AI tool targets behavioral health fraud

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5. Fired Phoenix police sergeant case in federal court

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