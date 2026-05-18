AI camera controversy in schools; residents fight proposed APS rate hike | Nightly Roundup

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From privacy concerns over installed school cameras with artificial intelligence capabilities, to the fight over a proposed 14% APS rate hike, here are your top stories for Monday, May 18, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Backlash over school cameras with AI capabilities
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All campuses in the Buckeye Union High School District now have surveillance cameras equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities.
2. Proposed APS rate increase draws protests
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Arizonans packed an overflow room on day one of the Arizona Corporation Commission hearings to fight an APS rate hike that would increase residential electricity bills by 14%.
3. Pedestrian hit by several cars on Arizona highway
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The Arizona Department of Public Safety identified 52-year-old Valerie Theresa Chesnut of Goodyear as the woman struck by three separate vehicles early Saturday on southbound Loop 303 near Northern Avenue.
4. New AI tool targets behavioral health fraud
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Arizona state officials have launched a new artificial intelligence tool called Alivia 360 to target behavioral health fraud that has cost taxpayers billions of dollars since 2020.
5. Fired Phoenix police sergeant case in federal court
A federal judge heard arguments Monday over the termination of former Phoenix Police Sgt. Dusten Mullen, who was fired following accusations that he incited students to assault him during an anti-ICE protest.
A look at your weather
FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on our much cooler Monday compared to a week ago.
Get your full forecast.