The Brief One person is dead following a shooting on Oct. 8 at Center Street and McKellips Road. The victim was not identified. No suspect information was released.



A deadly shooting on Tuesday is under investigation in Mesa.

Mesa Police say the shooting happened on Oct. 8 at Center Street and McKellips Road.

One person was killed in the shooting. The victim was not identified.

The intersection is shut down due to the investigation. The public should avoid the area.

One person was killed in a shooting on Oct. 8 at Center Street and McKellips Road, police said.