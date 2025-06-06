1 hospitalized after plane goes down near Deer Valley Airport

The Brief One person suffered minor injuries after a small plane went down on June 6 near the Deer Valley Airport. The incident happened near 7th Street and Pinnacle Peak Road.



One person has been hospitalized after a small plane went down on Friday morning near the Deer Valley Airport.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a downed aircraft near 7th Street and Pinnacle Peak Road on June 6.

Once at the scene, firefighters found a plane upside down in a field with two people outside the aircraft.

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Dig deeper:

Officials clarified an earlier statement saying there was no fire associated with the downed plane.

Map of where the crash happened