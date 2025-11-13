Expand / Collapse search

1 hurt in fire at Phoenix wastewater treatment plant

Published  November 13, 2025 12:56pm MST
Phoenix
An underground fire at a wastewater treatment plant on Nov. 13 near 91st and Sunland Avenues sent one person to the hospital. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • A contractor was burned in a wastewater treatment plant fire on Nov. 13 near 91st and Sunland Avenues.
    • The facility was evacuated as a precaution.
    • Phoenix Fire says wastewater services remain operable, and no surrounding residents are impacted by the incident.

PHOENIX - One person was hospitalized after an underground fire broke out on Thursday at a wastewater treatment plant in the southwest Valley.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews at around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 responded to the facility near 91st and Sunland Avenues and found smoke coming from a tunnel 10 feet underground.

"The contractor (adult male) was treated at a local hospital in stable condition for superficial burns to his hands and face and is expected to recover," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller.

The plant was evacuated as crews battled the fire. The incident did not affect city services.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

PhoenixNews