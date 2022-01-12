Man killed in I-17 crash involving semi-truck in Phoenix

article

A man is dead after a multi-car crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-17 in Phoenix on Jan. 12.

The crash happened on I-17 near Grant Street on Wednesday night around 6:30 p.m, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams.

"Officers learned a Chevy SUV was eastbound on Grant Street when it collided with a Tractor Trailer that was Northbound on the I-17 Frontage Road. The adult male passenger of the Chevy sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene," Williams explained.

The woman driving the SUV is expected to be OK after sustaining some injuries. Williams says she may have run a red light – potentially causing the crash.

The two people in the tractor-trailer are also expected to be OK.

