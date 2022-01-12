Phoenix hit-and-run crash leaves a man in critical condition, police say
article
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man hospitalized in critical condition on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
The crash between the unknown driver and man crossing Indian School Road mid-block happened around 12:30 p.m, just off of 35th Avenue.
"The vehicle did not stop, and the male was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing," police said.
No further information is available.
