1 month later, teacher says she's learned a lot from teaching virtual classes

As schools move classes online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's not just parents who are adapting to virtual learning.

Teachers in Arizona have been teaching classes online since schools closed nearly a month ago.

"It’s teaching me to appreciate being in the classroom with those 21 beautiful faces every day," said Kim Farr, a 4th Grade Teacher at Pima Traditional School, on March 24.

Fast forward a month, what has Farr learned?

A lot, it appears.

"I am well-schooled in Google Classroom now," said Farr. "I can add different classrooms for reading, for math, for social studies, science. I’ve learned how to record my screen so I can read stories to the kids."

Knowing the element of classroom engagement that is sorely missed, Farr knows the process is getting better, and even more efficient.

"I would say that the beginning of this week, that I’ve just seen today, a lot more ‘buy-in,’ But they also know that technically, in our school year, there’s only about 19 days left," said Farr.

Farr however, now sees a future role for technology in traditional classroom learning.

"You know, one where they can research an Arizona animal for Social Studies, and you always do that and have them write a paper. Why not use Google slides? Make a Google slideshow you can send it to me, I can put it up on the SmartBoard and send it out," said Farr.

Along with a new way to teach, they also have novelty stories about discipline students through technology.

"I did it this morning. There was a girl who was messing around and playing her guitar and so I muted her," said Farr.

"It took her a couple of minutes and then she kind of made a frowny face in the little window, and then figured out to put herself back in and I said, 'now, do you know why I did this? Because you’re doing what you’re not supposed to be doing right now.’ So yeah, it’s pretty funny," said Farr.

