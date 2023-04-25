Expand / Collapse search

1 person critically injured in Mesa house fire

MESA, Ariz. - One person was rushed to a hospital following an overnight house fire in a Mesa neighborhood.

Mesa Fire and Medical says the fire broke out during the late-night hours of April 24 near Country Club and Main Street.

Thirty firefighters responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the flames before they spread.

Four adults were displaced and one of them was hospitalized in critical condition with smoke inhalation.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Area where the fire happened: