1 woman dead in a shootout in south Phoenix, others injured

Published  July 17, 2024 9:51pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
Bullet casings found at south Phoenix crime scene

Police are investigating a crime scene with bullet casings on the ground in south Phoenix.

PHOENIX - Police say one woman is dead in a shootout that involved two vehicles in south Phoenix.

The incident allegedly occurred around 7:30 p.m. and the area was cordoned off shortly after for the investigation. Bullet shell casings were seen on the ground.

Two other people were taken to the hospital and police said they were possible victims.

Preliminary investigation information shows two vehicles were shooting at each other and multiple women were taken to the hospital by emergency fire personnel.

The neighborhood was closed for the investigation.

Map of where the shooting happened: