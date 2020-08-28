1-year-old Georgia boy dies from COVID-19, state officials confirm

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:02 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

1-year-old Georgia boy dies from COVID-19, state officials confirm

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - The state of Georgia announced its youngest death from the coronavirus, an infant from Cobb County.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said the 1-year-old Cobb County boy suffered from a pre-existing condition. It was not immediately known what that condition was or how the child contracted the virus.

The exact date of the infant’s death has not been released.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Earlier this week, state health officials announced a 14-year-old Habersham County girl died from the coronavirus. 

Last week, a 15-year-old boy from Gwinnett County died because of the novel coronavirus. Health officials said he had no known prior medical conditions. And at the start of this month, the state's youngest person to die from the virus was a 7-year-old boy from Chatham County.

State health officials said the previous youngest person to die from the virus was a 17-year-old from Fulton County.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the GDPH reports 265,372 total confirmed cases and 5,471 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.

There were more than 2,000 people hospitalized and nearly 2.3 million tests have been conducted.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

----- 

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia