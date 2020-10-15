$10,000 reward offered for answers in unsolved murder of Scottsdale couple

article

In 2003, Brandon Rumbaugh and his girlfriend Lisa Gurrieri were found shot to death in the back of a pick-up truck near Bumble Bee, Arizona.

17 years later, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who might have information on the murderer.

The Scottsdale couple had left to go on an overnight camping trip north of Phoenix on Oct. 17, 2003 and borrowed a 2000 Ford F-150 white pickup truck.

Family and friends began to search for the pair after they did not return home the following day. Their bodies were found lying in the bed of the borrowed truck, which had been parked near Bumble Bee Road and the I-17.

Officials released photos of the couple that are believed to be the last images of them alive after they found a broken disposable camera 100 feet from the crime scene.

The last known photos of the Scottsdale couple alive.

Detectives also discovered a photo of a light fixture in the camera, and they are still trying to ascertain where that photo was taken.

Unidentified light fixture

Anyone with information about this cold case is asked to contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or yavapaisw.com.

