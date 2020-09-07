Expand / Collapse search
11-year-old boy with special needs in critical condition after being pulled out of bathtub

Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - An 11-year-old boy with special needs was found underwater in the bathtub Monday, Sept. 7 and he's in critical condition, says the Phoenix Fire Department.

Crews responded to the area of Tatum Boulevard and Dixileta Drive to find the boy pulled from the water. The family did CPR on him before crews arrived and he spit up some water and began breathing on his own.

He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, the fire department said.

No further information is available.