Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM MDT until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Black Mesa Area
8
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM MDT until FRI 6:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Yuma County

13 year old arrested for threatening school shooting in Kingman, sheriff says

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

KINGMAN, Ariz. - A teenage student has been arrested for allegedly threatening a shooting at a middle school in Mohave County.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies were contacted on Nov. 1 by the parent of a student at Kingman Middle School who said he was given a threatening note by another student while riding on the bus after school.

"The note stated that he was going to bring a gun on the bus the next day and shoot people and then himself," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect student and speak with him and his parents.

"The student advised that he was not serious about the note and had no intention of following through with the statements," the sheriff's office said.

Detectives collected the notes as evidence. The suspect student was not in possession of any weapon.

The 13-year-old student who allegedly made the threat was booked into a juvenile detention center and is accused of making a terroristic threat. 