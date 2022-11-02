13 year old arrested for threatening school shooting in Kingman, sheriff says

A teenage student has been arrested for allegedly threatening a shooting at a middle school in Mohave County.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies were contacted on Nov. 1 by the parent of a student at Kingman Middle School who said he was given a threatening note by another student while riding on the bus after school.

"The note stated that he was going to bring a gun on the bus the next day and shoot people and then himself," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect student and speak with him and his parents.

"The student advised that he was not serious about the note and had no intention of following through with the statements," the sheriff's office said.

Detectives collected the notes as evidence. The suspect student was not in possession of any weapon.

The 13-year-old student who allegedly made the threat was booked into a juvenile detention center and is accused of making a terroristic threat.