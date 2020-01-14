13-year-old boy shot while walking near Phoenix park, police say

article

Police say a 13-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot by unknown suspects near a Phoenix park.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened late Monday night when the boy was walking near Manzanita Park.

Police say the boy was taken to a hospital by family members with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, there is no suspect or vehicle description in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.