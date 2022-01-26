130 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop in Flagstaff, 2 arrested: DPS

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Two people were arrested after authorities seized 130 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Flagstaff, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. ( )

According to a news release, a DPS trooper found the meth hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on eastbound I-40 on Jan. 21.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Marco Aguilar Castaneda of California, and his passenger, 23-year-old Alexis Moto Hernandez of California, were arrested and booked into Coconino County Jail. Both are accused of transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.

"Methamphetamine is an extremely addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system," DPS said. "According to the National Institutes of Health, overdose deaths involving methamphetamine nearly tripled between 2015 and 2019 among adults aged 18 to 64."

