15 cars burned in Phoenix auto shop fire

Over a dozen cars were burned when a fire broke out on Thursday at an auto body shop in Phoenix.

The fire sparked just before 10 a.m. on July 11 near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Fire says when firefighters arrived at the scene, multiple vehicles were on fire and power lines were down.

Firefighters eventually extinguished the flames and a utility company responded due to the downed power lines. About 300 people were without power at one point.

No one was hurt.

It's unclear what started the fire.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Over a dozen cars were burned when a fire broke out at an auto body shop near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road. (Phoenix Fire)

