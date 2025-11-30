16-year-old boy shot at Mesa mobile home park: police

The Brief A 16-year-old was shot at a mobile home park in Mesa, near East Main Street and Gilbert Road. The boy told police that he did not know the suspect. The suspect remains at large as police continue investigating the incident.



A 16-year-old boy was shot in a parking lot on the south end of a mobile home park complex in Mesa, the police department announced on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

The teen victim called police, saying he was shot at least one time near East Main Street and Gilbert Road in Mesa.

As police responded to the shooting call, multiple other callers reported the incident, saying the suspects had already left.

The victim said that he did not know the suspect.

Dig deeper:

The teen boy was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, and was considered conscious and alert.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting, along with the suspect involved, are unknown at this time.

What's next:

Mesa Police are actively investigating as the suspect remains at large.

Map of the shooting location.