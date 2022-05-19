Expand / Collapse search
18-year-old shot, killed after prom; $16K reward being offered by Baltimore Police, Gov. Larry Hogan

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
baltimore teen killed article

Jasmine Brunson (Baltimore Police)

BALTIMORE, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed while attending a junior prom after-party in Baltimore. Now, police and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan are each offering an $8,000 reward for information on his murder.

Baltimore Police officers say Jasmine Brunson was shot and killed in the 1700 block of East Lafayette Ave on May 13 around 12:37 a.m. while attending a junior prom after-party. 

Baltimore Police are offering a cash reward of up to $8,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and filed charges in this case.

Gov. Hogan tweeted on Wednesday saying the state of Maryland would offer an additional $8,000 "for information on the murder of 18-year-old Jasmine Brunson."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers. All tipsters may remain anonymous.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-866-756-2587 or by clicking here.