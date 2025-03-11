19-year-old girl arrested in February hit-and-death of 36-year-old man in Phoenix

article

The Brief Phoenix Police have arrested a 19-year-old girl in the death of 36-year-old Aaron Hornedo. Hornedo was killed in a hit-and-run crash near 35th Avenue and Peoria Avenue on Feb. 27.



A 19-year-old girl was booked into jail for the hit-and-run death of 36-year-old Aaron Hornedo.

What we know:

On Feb. 27, Hornedo was left for dead after he was run over by a car near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Peoria Avenue.

Police say he was crossing the street in the area of a marked crosswalk when a car crashed into him.

Deena Kneece, 19, is the suspected driver of the car.

What they're saying:

After an investigation and an interview with Kneece, police say she admitted she was in the area and involved in a crash when the hit-and-run occurred.

She was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The backstory:

Police initially were looking for information on two vehicles that were around the area when the crash happened.

Those who have information on this crime and any other crime in the Phoenix-metro area are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO.

Map of where the crash happened: