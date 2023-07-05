Expand / Collapse search
$2.9M lottery ticket sold at Queen Creek Fry's Marketplace

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 11:58AM
Money
FOX 10 Phoenix

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - Check your tickets! A lottery ticket worth millions of dollars was sold at an East Valley grocery store. 

A winning ticket for The Pick $2.9 million jackpot drawing on July 3 was sold at a Queen Creek Fry's Marketplace, located near Ellsworth and Riggs Roads.

The winning numbers were 4, 5, 11, 15, 19, and 35.

The annuity prize for the jackpot is $2,900,000 over 30 years or a cash option of $1,567,567.60, officials said.

Location of Fry's Marketplace where lottery ticket was sold: