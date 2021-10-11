2 adults found dead in Tempe house fire

Two people were found dead after firefighters extinguished a house fire in Tempe early Monday morning.

According to the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department, crews from multiple agencies responded to reports of a fire at a home near Priest Drive and Southern Avenue.

Once at the scene, crews encountered flames coming out of all the windows of the home and the fire was declared defensive, meaning firefighters battled the fire from the outside.

"After the fire was put out it was determined that there were two deceased adult persons inside the home," Assistant Chief Andrea Glass said in a statement on Oct. 11.

The victims' identities have not been released.

Glass said it does not appear as if there were working smoke detectors inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

