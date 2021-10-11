2 adults found dead in Tempe house fire

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from WED 1:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
13
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 5:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 4:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Freeze Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Southeast Gila County

2 adults found dead in Tempe house fire

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix

2 adults found dead in Tempe house fire

TEMPE, Ariz. - Two people were found dead after firefighters extinguished a house fire in Tempe early Monday morning.

According to the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department, crews from multiple agencies responded to reports of a fire at a home near Priest Drive and Southern Avenue.

Once at the scene, crews encountered flames coming out of all the windows of the home and the fire was declared defensive, meaning firefighters battled the fire from the outside.

"After the fire was put out it was determined that there were two deceased adult persons inside the home," Assistant Chief Andrea Glass said in a statement on Oct. 11.

2 adults found dead in Tempe house fire

The victims' identities have not been released.

Glass said it does not appear as if there were working smoke detectors inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

tempe house fire

Two people were found dead after firefighters extinguished a house fire in Tempe on Oct. 11.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Arizona Headlines

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.