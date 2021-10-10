Cities across Arizona expecting windy start to the week

The National Weather Service says most cities across Arizona, including Phoenix, are expected to see high winds on Monday.

"Friendly reminder to bring in any loose items by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon/evening will be very windy," the agency Tweeted Sunday night.

Areas such as, Phoenix, Globe, Wickenburg and Gila Bend, may feel gusts more than 35 mph, NWS says.

There is also a chance for locally dense blowing dust, so NWS says to use caution when driving.

Several Wind Advisories have been issued. Weather alerts can be found here.

With the wind will also come fall-like temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

"A cold front will pass through the region Monday into Tuesday bringing fall-like temperatures. Tuesday still appears to be the coolest day next week," NWS says.

