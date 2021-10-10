Avondale Fire crews help battle 87K-acre central California wildfire

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
10
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 5:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 4:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Avondale Fire crews help battle 87K-acre central California wildfire

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix
Avondale Fire crews battling the KNP Complex Fire in Central California. Photos courtesy of Avondale Fire And Medical article

Avondale Fire crews battling the KNP Complex Fire in central California. Photos courtesy of Avondale Fire And Medical

Avondale firefighters are in central California battling the largest wildfire burning in the state.

Fire crews are on the scene of the lightning-sparked KNP Complex Fire just outside of Fresno.

"On September 9, 2021, a significant lightning storm moved through the area. On September 10, two fires, the Colony Fire and Paradise Fire were located.  These two fires merged together and became the KNP Complex," according to Inciweb.

The fire has burned at least 14% of the world's Sequoia tree population.

As of Oct. 10, the fire has burned 87,467 acres and is 30% contained.

Firefighters have their hands full chasing hot spots on hillsides and are removing burned trees that could pose as fire threats.

Crews even saw a mother bear and her cub while at the site of the fire.

"It was a friendly encounter and provided a unique photo opportunity for firefighters that are used to responding to emergencies in an urban environment," the department said.

This story was reported on from Phoenix, Arizona.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:


 